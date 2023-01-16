Latest on Giants coaching staff: OC Mike Kafka drawing interest from head coach needy teams

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka talk on the field during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

This offseason has not arrived for the Giants just yet, but after a successful run to the playoffs in Brian Daboll's first season as head coach, other NFL teams will be sniffing around the coaching staff to poach some of New York's talent.

Here’s the latest on Daboll's coaching staff…

Jan. 16, 11:30 a.m.



Fresh off the Giants' first playoff win in 11 years, offensive coordinator Mke Kafka has drawn interview requests to fill the head coaching vacancies, The Athletic's Dan Duggan reported on Monday.

The Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers have asked to speak with Kafka, 35, and they could interview him as soon as Tuesday, per Duggan. The Indianapolis Colts have also made a request for an interview, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

The Giants' OC could also delay the process to next week after the Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday in the Divisional Round.

Kafka came to New York last offseason after working in Kansas City since 2017 where he served as the quarterbacks coach (2018-2019) before adding passing game coordinator to his portfolio for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

