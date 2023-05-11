Latest Giants 2023 regular season schedule buzz: Big Blue to open season against Cowboys once again

Joe Schoen, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Brian Daboll / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

The Giants' 2023 regular season schedule will officially be released on Thursday night, but here's everything we know so far...

May 11, 9:50 a.m.

Per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, the Giants have already had a few games from their 2023 campaign leaked.

According to Stapleton, it "sounds like" the Giants will once again open their season against the Dallas Cowboys, this time at MetLife Stadium on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 10. There had been speculation that the Jets and Giants would play on Sept. 11, but the Jets will be hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 instead.

Stapleton also writes the the Giants will head west to play the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers "early in the season," while Big Blue will host the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football on Dec. 11.

Additionally, the Giants will play in Las Vegas against the Raiders on Nov. 5 and will host the Los Angeles Rams on New Year's Eve.

It's also already been announced that the Giants will play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Christmas Day.