The Latest: Georgia Tech-Syracuse delayed by virus testing

The start of the Georgia Tech-Syracuse football game at the Carrier Dome was delayed to confirm negative COVID-19 test results, Syracuse University officials said.

Three Syracuse players were re-tested for COVID-19 and the negative tests were confirmed, officials said.

The game is the home opener for the Orange in the refurbished Dome.

