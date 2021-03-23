The Latest: Georgia Tech delays spring football practice

Associated Press
·1 min read

Georgia Tech has delayed the start of spring football practice because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to hold their first practice on Tuesday.

“We received word this morning of a small number of positive COVID-19 tests within our program,” coach Geoff Collins said. “We will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the health and safety of our players and staff.”

Georgia Tech had prepared for the possibility by building extra days into its practice schedule, Collins added. He said the Yellow Jackets “fully intend to still hold our 15 practices allowed by the NCAA this spring.”

The school will hold off practicing until getting clearance from its medical experts.

Georgia Tech is coming off a 3-7 season and is 6-16 in two years under Collins.

