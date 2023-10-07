The latest on Georgia football injuries before Ladd McConkey's first home game of season

Georgia football wide receiver Ladd McConkey will make his home debut this season Saturday against Kentucky after missing the first four games due to a back injury.

The fourth-year junior played just 26 offensive snaps last week in the 27-20 win at Auburn.

“He didn’t play the full load,” coach Kirby Smart said. “I still don’t know what that’s going to look like game-to-game. It’s going to be before the game.”

McConkey had four catches for 38 yards last week, coming through with three third-down catches. He warmed up Saturday evening and seemed to show no ill effects of the back injury.

“It’s wonderful having him back because you get a wealth of experience, confidence,” Smart said. “Carson (Beck) really trusts in him. He’s a great route runner. He understands zone and man. He’s a weapon.”

Kendall Milton returned last week from an MCL injury but did not get a carry on five snaps.

“He’s been great this week,” Smart said. “He looks healthier than he did last. Looks like he’s got some speed. He’s fresh out there. We’re certainly hoping that he can impact that run game.”

Milton posed for some photos with his father and others in the corner of the end zone 82 minutes before kickoff.

Here are other injury updates:

-Running back Roderick Robinson looks like he will his third straight game with a foot injury. The freshman rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the first three games.

--Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins will miss his fifth straight game with a foot injury.

"He's still the same deal,” Smart said. “We're on non-weight bearing, waiting for some pictures to come back. He had a four-week shutdown, and then after five weeks we will take another picture to see where it's at and decide whether or not we can wrap up."

-Linebacker EJ Lightsey continues to be out with a shoulder injury.

“He’s been a lot better the last two weeks," Smart said. "Still not being able to completely practice, but working his way back in. Should be able to get back out there and be practicing in the next couple of weeks.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football injury updates prior to the game against Kentucky