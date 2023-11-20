The latest on Georgia football injuries to Ladd McConkey, Rara Thomas and Tate Ratledge

Georgia football closes out the regular season Saturday night at Georgia Tech with key contributors on offense dealing with injuries.

That’s particularly the case at wide receiver where Ladd McConkey played sparingly in the 38-10 win at Tennessee and Rara Thomas left the game with a right foot injury.

Coach Kirby Smart on Monday addressed their status for the game against the rival Yellow Jackets as well as the availability of starting right guard Tate Ratledge.

What Kirby Smart said about Georgia football injuries

--On McConkey, who was bothered by an ankle injury sustained against Ole Miss and has dealt with a back injury that kept him out of the first four games:

“He’s got a tweaked ankle that he tweaked in the game here at home,” Smart said. “He was able to go some at the end of the week. He didn't practice much. It bothered him a little bit Saturday. Nothing any more severe than that. We’ve done MRIs since the game. We're doing even more testing. We feel good that he’s going to be able to return.”

Smart said he heard there were questions about if McConkey would need TightRope surgery like Brock Bowers had that kept him out for four weeks.

"That's not the case at all," Smart said.

McConkey played only six snaps at Tennessee, according to Pro Football Focus.

He led Georgia in receiving in wins against Florida, Missouri and Ole Miss and is fourth on the team with 26 catches for 418 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs had nine players catch passes Saturday with Dillon Bell having a career-best 90 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches along with a touchdown pass.

--On Thomas, who had one catch for 18 yards and played only 18 snaps against the Volunteers. X-rays Saturday on the foot were negative

“Rara has a foot sprain,” Smart said. “We don’t know the severity of it. It’s probably better listed as a bone bruise. We think he’s OK. We’ll know more (this week) if he’s able to go.”

The Mississippi State transfer is fifth on the team with 23 catches for 383 yards. He averages 16.7 yards per reception.

--On Ratledge, who left the game after banging knees after only 20 snaps.

“Tate’s good,” Smart said. “Tate has a bone bruise. He banged knees like we thought. He’s sore yesterday. He’s sore today. No structural damage. It will be a timetable of how long it takes to turn around.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football injuries: Ladd McConkey, Rara Thomas, Tate Ratledge