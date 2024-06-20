Latest on Gabriel Martinelli injury scare ahead of Copa America

Gabriel Martinelli suffered a knock in training with Brazil and was assessed for multiple minutes by their medical staff, but he looks to be alright.

Gabriel Martinelli suffers a knock in training with Brazil (Image via Litoral News on YouTube)

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli is currently away with Brazil ahead of Copa America, with the team set to kick off their participation at the tournament against Costa Rica on Monday night (Tuesday at 02:00 UK time).

Yet there was some doubt around the winger’s availability following a training injury on Wednesday.

Martinelli went up for a challenge with Eder Militao, landing awkwardly and clutching at his ankle. The 23-year-old received medical attention on the pitch, before limping from the field and receiving further treatment on the sidelines.

The session initially went on without Martinelli, and there has been anger from some Arsenal fans on social media at Militao’s reaction to the incident.

The centre-back tried to pull Martinelli up at first, but after a second or two he walked away from the incident.

🚨 Gabriel Martinelli is FORCED OFF the pitch in Brazil training after a collision with Eder Militao. 🤕 Militao then walks away unconcerned and shows no remorse. 😡pic.twitter.com/bDv4sy21pq — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) June 20, 2024

But Militao did later go back over to the player to check on him after he stood up, and Litoral News report that the team doctor ultimately concluded that the knock was nothing serious, just a scare in the moment.

BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA: Gabriel Martinelli of Brazil controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Colombia and Brazil at Barranquilla on November 16, 2023. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

Martinelli even managed to rejoin training later in the session, and it’s not expected that the winger will withdraw from the Brazil squad ahead of Copa America.

The player himself is reportedly unconcerned by the knock, and he was kicking the ball again not long afterwards.