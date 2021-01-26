Latest on free agent target Jackie Bradley Jr.: Mets remain in the mix

Jackie Bradley Jr. on the bases pointing at teammates

The Mets are interested in signing center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. Here's the latest...

Jan. 26, 3:29 p.m.

The Mets are in on Bradley, a source told SNY's Andy Martino, but it's unclear how serious their pursuit is.

Per Martino, the Mets are exploring two potential scenarios. One has them signing Trevor Bauer, while the other has them signing a starting center fielder such as Bradley and continuing to add depth.

Bradley, whose addition would allow the Mets to slide Brandon Nimmo to left field, is the only free agent left on the market who profiles as an everyday player.

Jan. 25, 10:56 a.m.

The Giants have interest in Bradley, according to Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle.

SNY's Andy Martino recently reported that Bradley will not come cheap, and that the Mets were considering him along with less expensive center field options such as Albert Almora.