Latest on free agent Starling Marte: Mets, Yankees among many teams involved

Starling Marte treated image, green Athletics uniform running forward, dark background

Here is the latest on free agent outfielder Starling Marte...

Nov. 18, 12:24 p.m.

The market for Marte is "very hot," reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network, who suggests Marte could sign before the end of November.



Per Heyman, the Mets, Yankees, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, and Miami Marlins are among the teams in on Marte.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Astros are being "ultra aggressive" while going after Marte.

Nov. 13, 6:26 p.m.

The Houston Astros have met with Marte's agents, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Nov. 12, 12:15 p.m.

The Mets have shown interest in Marte, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Marte, 33, was traded from the Marlins to the Athletics last season and was not given a qualifying offer by the A's.

The above means that any team that signs Marte will not be required to give up draft pick compensation.

