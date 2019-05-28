Latest on free agent Dallas Keuchel: Mets' NL East rival has 'real interest' in Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel

The Mets have remained in touch with free agent starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel. Here's the latest...

May 28, 9:56 AM:

With the MLB Draft less than a week away, it would be stunning if free agents Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel don't wait until after then to sign. And there is one team that has "real interest" in both.

The Braves, who are in second place in the NL East, had GM Alex Anthopoulos make it "clear" while speaking with Jim Bowden of The Athletic that they have interest in both players -- who will no longer be attached to draft pick compensation once the draft passes.

The Yankees, who have been scouting Keuchel and are currently without James Paxton, Luis Severino, and CC Sabathia, also have interest in the left-hander, while the Rays have been staying in touch.

May 7, 11:52 AM:

Refusing to accept less than what the analytics say he is worth, Keuchel has turned down "numerous" offers as he looks out for his "well-being," he explained to Yahoo's Tim Brown.

"I would love to sign right now," Keuchel said. "Or, I might have to wait until this draft pick comes off me. Whatever happens, happens. I'm not going to dwell on it. I'm going to be ready to go. That's me right now."

Reports have indicated that Keuchel is willing to sign a one-year deal, as long as it pays him more than the $17.9 million qualifying offer he turned down from the Astros.

May 2, 2:18 PM:

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Keuchel's market may increase after the MLB Draft. He is tied to draft pick compensation after denying his qualifying offer of $17.9 million from the Astros. In turn, if a team signs him before the draft, their highest draft pick after the first round would be taken away.

Heyman mentions the Yankees are a team he believes would be interested in the lefty, but he says other teams should be calling too. If the Mets' rotation is faltering after June 5 when the Draft ends, they could be one of those other teams calling Keuchel's way.

April 22, 12:18 PM:

Although things may change, SNY's Andy Martino is "not hearing a lot of enthusiasm right now" that the Mets will be the ones to sign Keuchel.

April 18, 12:14 PM:

Keuchel is open to signing a one-year deal and then "resetting," reports Jon Heyman of FanCred. It was reported by Ken Rosenthal on April 7 that Keuchel was open to a one-year deal worth more than the $17.9 million qualifying offer he rejected from the Astros or a longer-term deal at a lower average annual value.

April 16, 1:27 PM:

The Padres are interested in Keuchel and other free agent starting pitchers, but GM A.J. Preller suggested San Diego will likely not make a big move until after the MLB Draft in June, according to Jon Morosi of Fox Sports.

If the Padres truly aren't going to make a big move until June, it's hard to see them being a serious suitor for Keuchel, who has been throwing 95-pitch simulated games every five days to prepare for the season.

April 14, 4:51 PM:

Asked specifically about the temptation of signing Keuchel or Craig Kimbrel, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said the team will "always monitor ways to get better," but that he likes the team as currently constructed -- including Vargas.

April 10, 12:31 AM:

Van Wagenen is still talking to Keuchel's agent, Scott Boras, and looking for common ground on the pitcher's value, SNY's Andy Martino reported, adding that "Van Wagenen spent all winter rushing to build a strong team, and he doesn't see any reason to stop now."

April 7, 1:50 PM:

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported what it could take to sign Keuchel.

According to Rosenthal, Keuchel is seeking a one-year deal that will pay him more than the one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Astros he turned down during the offseason or a long-term contract at a lower salary.

April 3, 5 PM:

The Mets are still "in continued contact" with free agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel, SNY's Andy Martino reported, citing multiple major league sources. .