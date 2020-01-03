Mother Nature could play a significant factor in the outcome of Saturday night's AFC Wild Card playoff game between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium.

The Weather Channel's latest forecast (as of Friday evening) calls for plenty of rain and potentially some snow later in the night Saturday as Winter Storm Henry makes its way through the New England states. The wind isn't likely to be very impactful, and temperatures could dip into the low 30s.

Here's the Weather Channel's hourly Foxboro, Mass., forecast during game time. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Patriots are no strangers to playing in bad weather, especially in January playoff games.

However, the Titans are one of the few teams that might actually benefit from a rain-soaked field in Foxboro. Tennessee has one of the league's best rushing attacks and tallied the third-most yards on the ground during the regular season. Running back Derrick Henry also led the league with 1,540 rushing yards, in addition to his 16 rushing touchdowns. The Titans would be smart to implement a heavy running game that controls the clock and keeps Patriots quarterback Tom Brady off the field, and awful weather conditions could aid the AFC South team in that regard.

The expected precipitation also should impact betting on Saturday's matchup. The Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas currently has the total set at 44.5 points. The combination of bad weather conditions and the Patriots' recent struggles on offense make the under an enticing bet.

Latest Foxboro weather forecast for Patriots vs. Titans calls for sloppy conditions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston