Latest update on former Alabama WR Slade Bolden’s workout with Patriots

There hasn’t been much news following former Alabama receiver Slade Bolden’s workout with the New England Patriots last week. But no news doesn’t necessarily mean bad news, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The Patriots could be turning the clock back to the days when the offense leaned on slot receivers with good area quickness and a knack for finding the soft spots in coverage. Bolden fits the prototypical receiver that has thrived in past Patriots’ offenses, and he has a genuine connection with quarterback Mac Jones, who was his college teammate at Alabama.

Reiss wrote:

The Patriots had free agent slot receiver Slade Bolden in for a workout last week, and while there wasn’t an imminent signing, the sides are expected to keep an open dialogue as free agency unfolds. Bolden is one of Mac Jones’ closest friends from their time together at Alabama and also played one season under O’Brien, the Patriots’ new OC.

The wide receiver position could see a dramatic change with Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor both set to test free agency.

Meyers, who excelled in the slot, is reportedly “doubtful” to take less money to stay in New England. That would essentially leave the team without its best receiver. Adding Bolden to the receivers room, however, along with a true No. 1 threat, could turn things around for the better.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire