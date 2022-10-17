Latest first-round mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to AFC East team

Penn State got blown out by Michigan this past weekend 41-17. The Wolverines had a slim lead at the half but came out in the second half with a statement win over the Nittany Lions.

Penn State has some crucial games ahead of them, including Minnesota and Ohio State.

Taking a look at some of the notable draft prospects for the Nittany Lions, we have seen some surprise names featured in first-round mock drafts. Defensive end Adisa Isaac is one of them. The most recent one is offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu.

However, it’s mock draft Monday and The Draft Network released their weekly Sunday night mock draft. In there, a familiar name is featured. Joey Porter Jr.

The Draft Network has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the New England Patriots with the 16th overall pick. Let’s break this one down.

The Patriots have quite a bit of needs and cornerback is one of them. They haven’t had a solidified corner since Stephon Gilmore.

They also have a lot of youth in their cornerback room. They have Jalen Mills under contract until 2025, but he does have a potential out in 2023.

On top of that, Jonathan Jones is also a free agent after this season. So, you can see that the Patriots are struggling in their cornerback room.

As mentioned, the Patriots have plenty of holes to fill. They could certainly address their offensive line, secondary, wide receiver. They are a team that can really go anywhere with their first-round pick and it wouldn’t not make sense. They are a rebuilding team that has lost a lot of talent throughout the years.

Going with cornerback would make a ton of sense for the Patriots. If Mills opts in for next season, you would have a duo with plenty of potential. They would also need to add more depth in their cornerback room for next season, especially if Jones leaves for free agency.

The Patriots are currently ranked 13th in overall defense in the league, and they have also won two straight with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. They have also given up an average of 218.8 passing yards per game.

However, they still have plenty of holes to fill and they also need another focal point on their defense.

They did spend money two offseasons ago, with Matthew Judon being one of their notable signings. However, other players like Devin McCourty are only getting older, and Porter Jr. would not only sure up their cornerback room, but he also has all the tangibles to be a star at the next level.

As mentioned, the Patriots haven’t had a solidified cornerback since Gilmore. However, Porter Jr. might just be the answer to those struggles of finding one as well as an identity for the future of their secondary room.

