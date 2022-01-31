Latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll released. Where is Ohio State basketball this week?

It’s Monday during the NCAA basketball season, and that means it’s time to check in on the latest release of the major polls.

After a week in which Ohio State traveled on the road for two games, it was always going to be tough to win both. After beating Minnesota in Minneapolis earlier in the week, however, the Buckeyes almost pulled off the road sweep when it lost on a last-second three-pointer at Purdue.

For its efforts, OSU was neither penalized nor rewarded, remaining at No. 16 in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports. Ahead of Ohio State in the top ten include Gonzaga, Auburn, Purdue, UCLA, Arizona, Duke, Kentucky, Baylor, Houston, and Kansas.

There's a tie! For the first time since the preseason poll in 2015-16, there's a tie at the top of the @FerrisMowers Coaches Poll as @ZagMBB and @AuburnMBB are deadlocked. It's also the first time ever that the Tigers are No. 1. https://t.co/CX3J0ywCGv pic.twitter.com/OZJ6uL4GAX — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 31, 2022

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 17-2 784 (16) – 1 Auburn 18-1 784 (16) +1 3 Purdue 18-3 691 +3 4 UCLA 16-2 647 +4 5 Arizona 17-2 618 -2 6 Duke 17-3 604 +1 7 Kentucky 17-4 595 +6 8 Baylor 18-3 584 -4 9 Houston 18-2 567 – 10 Kansas 17-3 511 -5 11 Wisconsin 17-3 478 – 12 Villanova 16-5 461 – 13 Michigan St 16-4 405 -3 14 Texas Tech 16-5 386 – 15 Providence 18-2 384 +2 16 Ohio State 13-5 296 – 17 Connecticut 15-4 260 +2 18 Illinois 15-5 256 +3 19 USC 18-3 199 -4 20 Tennessee 14-6 147 – 21 Texas 16-5 134 +4 22 Iowa State 16-5 129 +2 23 Xavier 15-5 113 – 24 Marquette 15-7 80 +3 25 LSU 16-5 78 -7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Colorado St

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 39; Boise St. 27; Saint Mary’s 22; Colorado St. 22; Miami-Florida 19; Indiana 16; Texas Christian 10; Murray St. 9; Wake Forest 8; Davidson 8; Iowa 7; Florida State 7; Seton Hall 5; Notre Dame 3; Arkansas 3; Wyoming 1; Toledo 1; Oregon 1; Oklahoma 1

