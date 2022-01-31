Latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll released. Where is Ohio State basketball this week?
It’s Monday during the NCAA basketball season, and that means it’s time to check in on the latest release of the major polls.
After a week in which Ohio State traveled on the road for two games, it was always going to be tough to win both. After beating Minnesota in Minneapolis earlier in the week, however, the Buckeyes almost pulled off the road sweep when it lost on a last-second three-pointer at Purdue.
For its efforts, OSU was neither penalized nor rewarded, remaining at No. 16 in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports. Ahead of Ohio State in the top ten include Gonzaga, Auburn, Purdue, UCLA, Arizona, Duke, Kentucky, Baylor, Houston, and Kansas.
There's a tie!
For the first time since the preseason poll in 2015-16, there's a tie at the top of the @FerrisMowers Coaches Poll as @ZagMBB and @AuburnMBB are deadlocked.
It's also the first time ever that the Tigers are No. 1. https://t.co/CX3J0ywCGv pic.twitter.com/OZJ6uL4GAX
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 31, 2022
Now, for a look at the rest of the poll.
Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
17-2
784 (16)
–
1
Auburn
18-1
784 (16)
+1
3
Purdue
18-3
691
+3
4
UCLA
16-2
647
+4
5
Arizona
17-2
618
-2
6
Duke
17-3
604
+1
7
Kentucky
17-4
595
+6
8
Baylor
18-3
584
-4
9
Houston
18-2
567
–
10
Kansas
17-3
511
-5
11
Wisconsin
17-3
478
–
12
Villanova
16-5
461
–
13
Michigan St
16-4
405
-3
14
Texas Tech
16-5
386
–
15
Providence
18-2
384
+2
16
Ohio State
13-5
296
–
17
Connecticut
15-4
260
+2
18
Illinois
15-5
256
+3
19
USC
18-3
199
-4
20
Tennessee
14-6
147
–
21
Texas
16-5
134
+4
22
Iowa State
16-5
129
+2
23
Xavier
15-5
113
–
24
Marquette
15-7
80
+3
25
LSU
16-5
78
-7
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Colorado St
Others Receiving Votes
Alabama 39; Boise St. 27; Saint Mary’s 22; Colorado St. 22; Miami-Florida 19; Indiana 16; Texas Christian 10; Murray St. 9; Wake Forest 8; Davidson 8; Iowa 7; Florida State 7; Seton Hall 5; Notre Dame 3; Arkansas 3; Wyoming 1; Toledo 1; Oregon 1; Oklahoma 1
