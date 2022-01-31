Latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll released. Where is Ohio State basketball this week?

Phil Harrison
·2 min read

It’s Monday during the NCAA basketball season, and that means it’s time to check in on the latest release of the major polls.

After a week in which Ohio State traveled on the road for two games, it was always going to be tough to win both. After beating Minnesota in Minneapolis earlier in the week, however, the Buckeyes almost pulled off the road sweep when it lost on a last-second three-pointer at Purdue.

For its efforts, OSU was neither penalized nor rewarded, remaining at No. 16 in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports. Ahead of Ohio State in the top ten include Gonzaga, Auburn, Purdue, UCLA, Arizona, Duke, Kentucky, Baylor, Houston, and Kansas.

Now, for a look at the rest of the poll.

NEXT … Complete Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

17-2

784 (16)

1

Auburn

18-1

784 (16)

+1

3

Purdue

18-3

691

+3

4

UCLA

16-2

647

+4

5

Arizona

17-2

618

-2

6

Duke

17-3

604

+1

7

Kentucky

17-4

595

+6

8

Baylor

18-3

584

-4

9

Houston

18-2

567

10

Kansas

17-3

511

-5

11

Wisconsin

17-3

478

12

Villanova

16-5

461

13

Michigan St

16-4

405

-3

14

Texas Tech

16-5

386

15

Providence

18-2

384

+2

16

Ohio State

13-5

296

17

Connecticut

15-4

260

+2

18

Illinois

15-5

256

+3

19

USC

18-3

199

-4

20

Tennessee

14-6

147

21

Texas

16-5

134

+4

22

Iowa State

16-5

129

+2

23

Xavier

15-5

113

24

Marquette

15-7

80

+3

25

LSU

16-5

78

-7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Colorado St

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 39; Boise St. 27; Saint Mary’s 22; Colorado St. 22; Miami-Florida 19; Indiana 16; Texas Christian 10; Murray St. 9; Wake Forest 8; Davidson 8; Iowa 7; Florida State 7; Seton Hall 5; Notre Dame 3; Arkansas 3; Wyoming 1; Toledo 1; Oregon 1; Oklahoma 1

Related

Ohio State with no move in latest AP college basketball Poll

Ohio State's furious rally falls short vs. Purdue as Jaden Ivey strikes again with game-winning shot

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Recommended Stories