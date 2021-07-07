The Latest: Shapovalov wins in 5 sets for 1st Slam semifinal

  • Canada's Denis Shapovalov celebrates after defeating Russia's Karen Khachanov during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    Canada's Denis Shapovalov celebrates after defeating Russia's Karen Khachanov during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Russia's Karen Khachanov plays a return to Canada's Denis Shapovalov during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    Russia's Karen Khachanov plays a return to Canada's Denis Shapovalov during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays during the men's singles quarterfinals match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays during the men's singles quarterfinals match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • Hungary's Marton Fucsovics celebrates winning a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
    Hungary's Marton Fucsovics celebrates winning a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • Spectators arrive for day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
2 min read
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

___

4:40 p.m.

Denis Shapovalov reached his first Grand Slam semifinal by edging Karen Khachanov in five sets at Wimbledon.

The 10th-seeded Shapovalov pulled out the 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 victory over the 25th-seeded Khachanov in nearly 3 1/2 hours at No. 1 Court.

Shapovalov is a 22-year-old from Canada who won the 2016 Wimbledon boys' title.

He compiled nearly twice as many winners as Khachanov, 59-31. That total included 17 aces for Shapovalov, which helped lessen the importance of his 10 double-faults.

The last break came at 4-all in the fifth set. Shapovalov converted his fourth break chance in that game when Khachanov sent a forehand long.

Shapovalov will face No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Friday for a berth in the final.

___

3:55 p.m.

Novak Djokovic reached his 10th semifinal at Wimbledon and 41st at a major tournament with a straight-set victory over unseeded Marton Fucsovics.

Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on a windy, cloudy afternoon at Centre Court to continue his pursuit of a sixth championship at the All England Club and a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title overall.

The 34-year-old from Serbia also improved to 19-0 at majors this season as he pursues the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969.

The top-seeded Djokovic raced to a 5-0 lead after 18 minutes against Fucsovics, a 29-year-old from Hungary who is ranked 48th and was making his major quarterfinal debut.

But Djokovic then had a three-game blip and needed six set points before eventually closing out the opener.

He used a five-game run bridging the end of the second set and start of the third to leave no doubt about the outcome.

Djokovic will face No. 10 Denis Shapovalov or No. 25 Karen Khachanov in Friday's semifinals.

___

1 p.m.

The men's quarterfinals at Wimbledon feature eight-time champion Roger Federer and five-time winner Novak Djokovic joined by six newcomers in the last eight.

The top-ranked Djokovic faces the unseeded Marton Fucsovics on Centre Court before Federer takes on No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz.

Federer is trying to reach a record-extending 14th semifinal. At 39, he is the oldest man to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club.

On No. 1 Court, 10th-seeded Denis Shapovalov faces No. 25 Karen Khachanov before No. 7 Matteo Berrettini plays No. 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

