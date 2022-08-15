Latest update on Falcons WR Drake London’s knee injury

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London’s NFL preseason debut didn’t last long, as he left early in the game after suffering a knee injury.

London will “probably not” practice this week as the Falcons prepare for their next preseason tilt against the New York Jets on Monday night, head coach Arthur Smith said (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

While London’s absence in the short-term might be disappointing, hopefully the injury doesn’t prove to be serious enough to knock him out for any regular-season time.

