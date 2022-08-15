Latest update on Falcons WR Drake London’s knee injury

Falcons’ rookie WR Drake London is likely to sit out practice this week due to the right knee injury he sustained during Atlanta’s preseason opener vs. Detroit, via @mikerothstein:https://t.co/VGM59UXV4b — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2022

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London’s NFL preseason debut didn’t last long, as he left early in the game after suffering a knee injury.

London will “probably not” practice this week as the Falcons prepare for their next preseason tilt against the New York Jets on Monday night, head coach Arthur Smith said (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

While London’s absence in the short-term might be disappointing, hopefully the injury doesn’t prove to be serious enough to knock him out for any regular-season time.

List

WATCH: Top plays from Malik Willis' preseason debut for Titans

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire