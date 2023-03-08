The latest ESPN BPI update is good news for eight (and maybe nine) Big Ten teams

The Big Ten is well positioned to have at least eight and maybe nine (or perhaps 10) teams in the NCAA Tournament. The conference, while not heavy and perhaps without a true flagship program this season, is certainly deep and strong.

In the latest update from ESPN Analytics, the Basketball Power Index (BPI) has eight Big Ten teams in the top 40 of their rankings. This is important with 32 at-large bids available for the NCAA Tournament.

There are nine Big Ten teams within the top 45 of the ESPN BPI:

No. 7 Purdue

No. 16 Maryland

No. 19 Indiana

No. 26 Rutgers

No. 30 Illinois

No. 31 Iowa

No. 32 Michigan State

No. 36 Northwestern

No. 41 Ohio State

Ohio State at 13-18, would only gain entry into the NCAA Tournament were they to win the Big Ten Tournament (they open play against Wisconsin on Wednesday night). But it is clear that the Buckeyes are an intriguing case, given their high BPI rating (they are No. 58 in the latest KenPom update this week).

The conference is looking to only be getting stronger next year with two new additions, both of whom have had solid seasons led by the juggernaut that is UCLA.

Future Big Ten teams in the ESPN BPI:

No. 4 UCLA

No. 52 USC

