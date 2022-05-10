Latest episode of ‘Behind the Broncos’ gives behind-the-scenes look at team’s draft

The front office and the head coach must be in lockstep within the NFL structure, and the head coach should be aligned with the general manager and vice versa.

There is a reason why the San Francisco partnership with Kyle Shanahan is still going strong and why the Miami Dolphins moved on from Brian Flores. Last year, the drafting of Trey Lance signaled the strong partnership the 49ers enjoyed between Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

Similarly, the Broncos are attempting to build a strong program with their new coach, Nathaniel Hackett, through a united vision through the draft.

The team’s YouTube channel recently gave us a behind-the-scenes on their draft day process through their web series, “Behind the Broncos.”

In the video, you can see Broncos GM George Paton, Hackett, and other front-office representatives going through their process of drafting pass rusher Nik Bonitto and tight end Greg Dulcich. Check it out below: