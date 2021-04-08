The Latest: Birdies hard to find in early going at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the Masters (all times local):

10 a.m.

The first group has reached the turn at the Masters, and scoring is about what was expected. Hudson Swafford was at 2 under through nine holes, picking up birdies on the par-5 second and par-3 fourth holes without a bogey on his card.

With 29 players now on the course at firm, fast Augusta National, no one has reached lower than 2 under and five players were under par.

The forecast called for scattered showers, though any rain chances on a course that has been dry for a week were most likely after the first round was ending.

Sandy Lyle's round fell apart with a quadruple-bogey 7 on the fourth hole. The 63-year-old Scot won the Masters in 1988. From the front bunker, he sent it well over the green, took two more shots to get back to the front of the green and took three putts to get down from there.

8 a.m.

The 85th Masters has started with two honorary tee shots and one former player who only had to raise his driver to make it memorable.

Lee Elder was invited to take part in the ceremonial start. The 86-year-old Elder was the first Black golfer to compete in the Masters in 1975. Augusta National announced in November he would be joining six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus and three-time champion Gary Player.

Elder's health wouldn't allow him to take a swing. Instead, he raised his driver on a cool morning that was warmed by enormous applause from spectators that lined both sides of the tee box.

Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said Elder's has blazed a trail that inspired golf and future generations with a message that golf belongs to everyone.

Among those on the tee were Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson wearing green jackets as past champions, and Cameron Champ, one of four players of Black heritage on the PGA Tour.

The tournament began a short time later. Defending champion Dustin Johnson tees off at 10:30 a.m., while Jordan Spieth is in the last group.