The Latest: Newton shaken up, but doesn't miss snap

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is sacked by Buffalo Bills' Eddie Yarbrough (54) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

The Latest on the second Sunday of the NFL regular season. (all times Eastern):

3:20 p.m.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was shaken up and helped off the field late in the third quarter after being sacked for the sixth time, but he didn't miss a play.

The team said it was an ankle injury.

Newton remained on the ground for several minutes after Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes beat left tackle Matt Kalil with a spin move and corralled the quarterback in the backfield on third down, forcing a Carolina punt. It appeared that Hughes' knee hit Newton in the head.

Newton was taken under a blue tent on the Carolina sideline but emerged with a football and began throwing passes.

He played the next Carolina offensive series.

___

2:45 p.m.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will miss the remainder of the game against the Buffalo Bills with a right foot injury.

Olsen sustained the injury in the first half and team announced that he will not return Sunday.

The sturdy, reliable Olsen has not missed a game in the last nine seasons. He is the only tight end in NFL history to record three straight 1,000-yard seasons.

___

2:26 p.m.

Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer has left the game against Baltimore with a migraine in the second quarter.

Coming off a solid debut against Pittsburgh last week, Kizer was 6 for 11 for 81 yards and interception. He also lost a fumble when sacked.

He was replaced by Kevin Hogan, who promptly moved the Browns 83 yards in five plays for a touchdown, on a pace to David Njoku.

The Ravens led 21-7.

___

2:25 p.m.

The Eagles and Chiefs played perhaps the sloppiest final two minutes of a half you'll ever see.

The Eagles' Darren Sproles began the cacophony of errors when he fumbled a punt deep in their own territory. Kansas City was forced to settle for a field goal with 17 seconds left, though, when Alex Smith was sacked and the drive went nowhere.

After the kickoff, Philadelphia's Carson Wentz threw a pass that the Chiefs' Terrance Mitchell should have picked off, but instead it ricocheted to tight end Zach Ertz for a 53-yard gain. That should have set up a chip-shot field goal, but Jake Elliott missed it as time expired.

So, the Chiefs lead Philadelphia 6-3 at halftime.

___

1:55 p.m.

The Eagles' ailing secondary lost two more players when starting safety Rodney McLeod and backup cornerback Jaylen Watkins left with hamstring injuries in the first half of their game in Kansas City.

Philadelphia was already playing without starting cornerback Ronald Darby, who dislocated his ankle in last week's win in Washington. Patrick Robinson and rookie Rasul Douglas were next on the depth chart but it was Watkins who began taking on a bigger role against Kansas City.

He pulled up grabbing his hamstring while covering a punt into the end zone.

___

1:25 p.m.

One of the newest Eagles got Philadelphia on the board at Kansas City.

The Chiefs and Eagles swapped field goals in the first quarter of their matchup.

The Chiefs aired it out to tight end Travis Kelce on their opening drive, looking much like they did in dissecting New England in their opener more than a week ago. The Eagles responded by marching 58 yards to get Jake Elliott's first career field goal.

Elliott was signed on Tuesday to replace the injured Caleb Sturgis.

___

1:16 p.m.

The Indianapolis Colts' quarterback change is already paying off.

One week after getting routed by the Rams 46-9, Jacoby Brissett replaced Scott Tolzien and helped the Colts take their first lead of the season 7-0 over Arizona.

Indy converted its first three third downs of the game after going 0 for 10 last week. After the Cardinals were penalized for leverage trying to block a field goal attempt, the Colts got another shot and Frank Gore punched it on a 5-yard TD run with 7:38 to go.

___

1:01 p.m.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their games Sunday with tributes to those affected by Hurricane Irma.

Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., who grew up in St. Petersburg and played at the University of Florida, carried the state flag onto field.

The Jaguars and first responders held a giant American flag during the national anthem.

Both teams and the Miami Dolphins, who play at the Los Angeles Chargers, wore "ONE FLORIDA" decals on their helmets.

Cynthia Welsh, of Sarasota, said being at the stadium in Tampa restored a sense of normalcy, if only for a few hours.

"I think it's really important because it gets people's spirits back up after you've been inside for so long and so afraid," Welsh said. "It's nice just to be able to be happy and be around other people. I don't think winning is important."

___

