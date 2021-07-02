The Latest: Kate helps out in kitchen during Wimbledon visit

·2 min read
  • Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge takes her on seat on Court 14 next to Tim Henman to watch the men's doubles match between Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares against Nicholas Monroe of the US and Canada's Vasek Pospisil on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 2, 2021. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP)
    1/4

    Britain Wimbledon Tennis

    Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge takes her on seat on Court 14 next to Tim Henman to watch the men's doubles match between Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares against Nicholas Monroe of the US and Canada's Vasek Pospisil on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 2, 2021. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP)
  • Frances Tiafoe of the US reacts after losing a point to Russia's Karen Khachanov during the men's singles third round match on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
    2/4

    Britain Wimbledon Tennis

    Frances Tiafoe of the US reacts after losing a point to Russia's Karen Khachanov during the men's singles third round match on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
  • Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, top second right, sits with Tim Henman on Court 14 to watch the men's doubles match between Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares against Nicholas Monroe of the US and Canada's Vasek Pospisil on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 2, 2021. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP)
    3/4

    Britain Wimbledon Tennis

    Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, top second right, sits with Tim Henman on Court 14 to watch the men's doubles match between Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares against Nicholas Monroe of the US and Canada's Vasek Pospisil on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 2, 2021. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to South Africa's Kevin Anderson during the men's singles second round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    4/4

    APTOPIX Britain Wimbledon Tennis

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to South Africa's Kevin Anderson during the men's singles second round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge takes her on seat on Court 14 next to Tim Henman to watch the men's doubles match between Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares against Nicholas Monroe of the US and Canada's Vasek Pospisil on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 2, 2021. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP)
Frances Tiafoe of the US reacts after losing a point to Russia's Karen Khachanov during the men's singles third round match on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, top second right, sits with Tim Henman on Court 14 to watch the men's doubles match between Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares against Nicholas Monroe of the US and Canada's Vasek Pospisil on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday July 2, 2021. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to South Africa's Kevin Anderson during the men's singles second round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

New bowls please!

The Duchess of Cambridge put in some work in the kitchens during a visit to Wimbledon on Day 5.

The duchess, formerly known as Kate Middleton, helped prepare strawberry desserts in one of the kitchens at the All England Club which has been used to distribute hot meals as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate wore a brown apron and a white and blue face mask as she cored strawberries and prepared other dessert items that will be served at the tournament.

She also visited one of the outside courts to watch Jamie Murray of Britain play a doubles match.

The duchess is a patron of the All England Club and has been a regular visitor to the royal box on Centre Court, often alongside her husband, Prince William.

___

1:10 p.m.

Frances Tiafoe's Wimbledon run is over after losing in the third round to 25th-seeded Karen Khachanov.

Tiafoe produced a major upset by beating third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the first round but didn't come anywhere close to that performance against Khachanov. The American never earned a break point and lost 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Tiafoe had beaten Vasek Pospisil in straight sets in the second round. He also reached the third round at Wimbledon in 2018.

___

12 p.m.

Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek became the first player to reach the fourth round of this year’s Wimbledon after brushing aside an error-prone Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-0.

The seventh-seeded Swiatek had only won one match on grass in her career before this tournament but the Polish player needed just 55 minutes on Friday to move into the second week. She lost in the first round in her only previous appearance at the All England Club in 2019.

Against Begu, Swiatek won 86% of points on her first serve and finished with just six unforced errors, compared to 25 for the Romanian.

___

11 a.m.

Novak Djokovic will have to play his third-round match away from Centre Court in order to make room for two British men.

The top-ranked Serb will face American qualifier Denis Kudla on No. 1 Court as he tries to maintain his bid for a third straight Wimbledon title, and sixth overall.

Tournament organizers have placed 22nd-seeded Daniel Evans of Britain on Centre Court instead. Evans will take on Sebastian Korda of the United States before two-time champion Andy Murray plays No. 10 Denis Shapovalov.

In the women's draw, second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka faces Maria Osorio Serrano and former French Open champion Iga Swiatek takes on Irina-Camelia Begu.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-Venus follows Serena out of Wimbledon

    LONDON (Reuters) -A day after sister Serena endured a heart-breaking Wimbledon exit after suffering an injury in the first round, Venus Williams also bowed out of the singles on Wednesday. Venus, aged 41 and playing in her 90th Grand Slam tournament, pushed Tunisian 21st seed Ons Jabeur hard in the opening set but eventually succumbed to a 7-5 6-0 defeat. It is the first time at least one of the American sisters has failed to reach the third round at Wimbledon since Serena made her debut at the tournament in 1998.

  • BamaInsider Top 40 for 2021: Alabama's defensive leader lands at No. 3

    BamaInsider is unveiling its annual top-40 list for the Alabama football team. Players were rated based on their projected impact for the Crimson Tide this season. 2020 highlights: Started all 13 games at inside linebacker… Selected as a Butkus Award semifinalist, finishing second on the team with 79 tackles.

  • Andy Murray thanks two fans who cheered him to Wimbledon victory – by giving them his shirt

    Sir Andy Murray gave two of his fans the night of their lives on Centre Court as he thanked them for powering him to a dramatic five-set second-round triumph at Wimbledon. Murray singled out a group of fans in the bottom row for helping him keep the faith after he dropped two sets to set up a nail-biting finale. During the match, Murray could be seen shouting at the group as he tried to pump himself up inside a rocking Centre Court.

  • Victoria Azarenka delivers 13-word press conference after Wimbledon defeat

    The 12th seed lost 7-6 (5) 3-6 6-4 to Romanian Sorana Cirstea on Court One.

  • Skateboarding and the Olympics: New friends, put to the test

    For skateboarding, a sport where the No. 1 rule is that there are no rules, the straight jacket of the Olympic Games, with its dense thickets of tradition and regulation, may not be a natural or immediate fit. Skating is one of four debut Olympic sports, along with karate, surfing and sport climbing. The spectacle of skaters turning their boards into flying machines, soaring over obstacles, will deliver a rejuvenating injection of youthful energy to the dowdy sporting extravaganza.

  • Wheelchair to surgery to Wimbledon third round for miracle man Fritz

    Four weeks ago, he needed a wheelchair to get off the courts at the French Open.

  • Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owners, named to U.S. Olympic tennis team

    Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula, was one of six players named to the U.S. Olympic women’s tennis team for the upcoming games in Tokyo later this month. Pegula, the 26th ranked player in the world in singles via the Women’s Tennis Association rankings, reached the quarterfinals of the [more]

  • Two for two: Lightning trades for Coleman, Goodrow pay off

    Two trades in an eight-day span in February 2020 could deliver two Stanley Cup championships for the Tampa Bay Lightning. General manager Julien BriseBois paid the hefty price of two first-round picks and a blue-chip prospect to acquire Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow, figuring they would be able to help on two playoff runs. After they combined on the goal that won Game 2, Tampa Bay is two wins away from a second consecutive title.

  • Wimbledon: Upsets continue with No. 3 seed Elina Svitolina, Maria Sakkari falling in Round 2

    Elina Svitolina and recent French Open finalist Maria Sakkari are headed home after Round 2 losses.

  • Biden: Supreme Court voting rights decision “puts the burden back on Congress"

    President Joe Biden said Thursday that he was "deeply disappointed" in the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld a pair of voting restrictions in Arizona.The big picture: The Supreme Court said Thursday that neither of Arizona's rules amounts to racial discrimination. The 6-3 ruling will likely pave the way for new limitations across the country.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe stakes in this case were high because it implica

  • Emma Raducanu having the time of her life at Wimbledon

    The 18-year-old is the youngest Briton into the Wimbledon third round since the late Elena Baltacha.

  • What’s melioidosis? CDC raises alarm as handful of cases found in 3 states — one fatal

    One of the patients is still hospitalized and the other has been discharged to a “transitional care unit.”

  • Texas OL target Cameron Williams commits to Oregon over the Longhorns and Sooners

    The Longhorns lost out on big-bodied offensive lineman Cameron Williams. He announced his commitment to Oregon on Thursday.

  • Clippers' historic season offers no guarantee of their future

    While the Clippers had their greatest playoff run fall short of a title, the future is uncertain with Kawhi Leonard's health and possible free agency.

  • Jacquemus Fall 2021

    Simon Porte Jacquemus showed his coed collection, available to buy immediately after the show, on models including Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

  • Tennis-No escape from spotlight for Osaka at Tokyo Games

    As one of Japan's best gold medal prospects, Naomi Osaka can expect the spotlight to shine brightly on her for the duration of her stay at the Tokyo Olympics. The soft spoken and self-confessed introvert does not particularly like being in the spotlight - hence how she copes with the intense pressure and all the fanfare that will no doubt surround her while she competes at a home Olympics remains to be seen. But Osaka has also been open about her struggles with depression and anxiety.

  • UEFA Euro 2020 quarterfinals: Live stream, how to watch on TV, betting odds, game times

    The road to the semifinals and final at Wembley Stadium in London, England, continues as UEFA Euro 2020 hits the quarterfinals.

  • Tennis-Swiatek crushes Begu to reach Wimbledon last 16

    Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek stormed into the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday as her relentless pressure proved too much for Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu, who managed a solitary mark on the scoreboard in a 6-1 6-0 demolition. Poland's Swiatek, seeded seven, arrived at Wimbledon having previously won only one match on grass but she looked very much at home as she suffocated her opponent from the start to reach the last 16 with her third straight-sets victory. She broke her opponent twice to race into a 5-0 lead, before Begu finally held serve, and then showed some grit to go with the punishing consistency of her ground strokes when she saved three break points to hold and take the first set.

  • Meet Emma Raducanu: the motocross-loving model student - and next big thing in British tennis

    Emma Raducanu held her hands to her head in disbelief, then crouched to the ground to take the moment in as the evening light faded on Court 12 at the All England Club. Hype around British tennis prospects is never hard to find, but in the case of Raducanu it is surely justified. It was not just the fact she had beaten Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday night - a player ranked 296 places above her - on her grand slam debut, but the manner of it - cool, collected and completed with the assuredness o

  • Wimbledon day five: Andy Murray and Dan Evans take to Centre Court

    Top seed Novak Djokovic will be on Court One for his match with Denis Kudla.