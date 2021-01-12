Latest update on DeVonta Smith’s injury

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith needed just one half of Monday night’s National Championship Game against Ohio State to rack up 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith suffered a finger injury that kept him from adding to his historic totals in the second half, but his services weren’t terribly necessary, as the Crimson Tide cruised to a 52-24 victory over the Buckeyes to collect their 18th national title in program history.

After the game, Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave some details on the nature of Smith’s injury, and even took the opportunity to crack a joke at the Heisman Trophy winner’s expense:

"I told Smitty after the game, I said ‘you're the only player I know that missed a whole half because of your finger … just kidding." Saban had jokes for DeVonta 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dlTJvwj5oB — ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2021

Smith now looks ahead to the 2021 NFL draft, where he’ll have a chance to be the first wide receiver selected, and a potential top-five pick.