Latest development at Real Madrid could see Manchester United take the lead in Leny Yoro chase



Manchester United, as ever, are linked to a litany of players every transfer window.

This year, that fever has ramped up further since it is the first window under the new INEOS regime and large-scale changes are expected.

The holes in the squad are clear, with centre-back and defensive midfield the priority areas to strengthen.

For centre-back, Jarrad Branthwaite has generated the most noise but there are concerns over his ability relative to the potential price tag.

All that and more has made LOSC Lille’s Leny Yoro an attractive target for the fans and some in the media alike.

The 18-year-old prodigy has turned heads with his performances this year belying his young age and the logic of replacing Raphael Varane with a player who could potentially be the next Varane makes too much sense.

Unfortunately for United, Varane’s previous club, Real Madrid think the same which complicated their chase.

Yoro’s preference is reportedly Los Blancos as well but as per AS, the latest developments at Santiago Bernabeu could see United gain the upper hand.

The report states that Madrid have set an upper cap of £34 million to be spent on the Frenchman, which is unlikely to move Lille.

The French club knows they can incite a bidding war for their prized asset who is wanted by pretty much all of Europe.

In such a case, Madrid’s strong-arming of the club, knowing the player prefers joining them, might not count for much, especially as a club like United can offer much more.

It remains to be seen how high United can go but given they are linked to Branthwaite, the price for whom has hovered around £70 million, a younger, more exciting prospect shouldn’t be a problem to pay for.

For once, United should get a Madrid target instead of a Madrid reject and have him play at Old Trafford during his best years instead!

