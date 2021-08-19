Latest on the Deshaun Watson case & the FBI's involvement | You Pod to Win the Game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Charles Robinson & Eric Edholm discuss the latest news out of the ongoing Deshaun Watson inquiry, including the revelation that the FBI has recently been investigating both legal camps in the sexual misconduct case.
Hear the full conversation on You Pod to Win the Game. Subscribe on Apple Podcats, Spotify or wherever you listen.