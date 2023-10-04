Latest Deontae Lawson, Jermaine Burton, Terrence Ferguson injury update from Nick Saban

It's too early to tell as of Wednesday morning whether linebacker Deontae Lawson or guard Terrence Ferguson II will be ready to go Saturday.

Nick Saban provided an injury update during the SEC coaches teleconference and said both Alabama football players are able to practice. Lawson and Ferguson are both dealing with ankle injuries from the Ole Miss game.

"Probably won't know how effective they will be for the game until later in the week," Saban said.

Meanwhile, Saban said receiver Jermaine Burton has been "a little bit banged up" and "hopefully he will be better this week." Burton played nine snaps vs. Mississippi State, per PFF.

Neither Lawson nor Ferguson played against Mississippi State in the win. After the win against Ole Miss, Saban said Lawson sustained a "pretty good" ankle sprain. Lawson was deemed day-to-day, and a week ago, Lawson and Ferguson were considered "very questionable" for the Mississippi State game by Saban.

No. 10 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) faces Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Lawson is one of Alabama's best defenders. He was the leading tackler for the Crimson Tide before he left the Ole Miss game in the first half with an injury. Jihaad Campbell was the primary next-man up at inside linebacker against Mississippi State, and he had a productive day. He finished with 14 tackles, 0.5 sacks and one interception.

Ferguson is a backup offensive lineman for the Crimson Tide and brings depth at guard and center.

