Latest Deontae Lawson injury update from Nick Saban on Wednesday

Nick Saban provided an Alabama football injury update Wednesday, saying linebacker Deontae Lawson and guard Terrence Ferguson are in a category of "very questionable" ahead of the Mississippi State game.

Lawson left the Ole Miss game before the end of the second quarter. After he walked off under his own power, he went to the medical tent for about seven minutes. Then Lawson left the field of play with the training staff to go to the locker room. He didn't return to the game, and he was later ruled out.

Saban said postgame Lawson sustained a "pretty good" ankle sprain. After the win over Ole Miss, Saban classified Lawson as day-to-day.

Ferguson, a backup guard, also left the Ole Miss game in the first half after sustaining an injury. He also didn't return after going to the locker room in the first half.

Lawson has put together a strong start to his season. Before he exited the game against the Rebels, he was leading the Crimson Tide in tackles. Lawson also hasn't missed a single tackle this season, per Pro Football Focus' charting.

REQUIRED READING: How Lane Kiffin, Jimbo Fisher challenging Terrion Arnold created a staunch cornerback

JALEN MILROE: QB Jalen Milroe showed Alabama football he's a leader worth following. Let all naysayers know

Lawson has also tallied four hurries and six pressures this season to go with two sacks.

Without him, Jihaad Cambpell was next man up and Kendrick Blackshire is also in the inside linebacker rotation. This season, Campbell has logged 86 snaps, Blackshire has 68 and Marshall has 150. Lawson has received the most with 227.

"The depth at that position is going to become critical for us if Deontae can’t go and we’ll keep working with these guys and try to get them ready to go this week," Saban said Monday.

No. 11 Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will face Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2) on Saturday (8 p.m. CT, ESPN) at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Deontae Lawson: Injury update from Nick Saban on Alabama football LB