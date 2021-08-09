Latest Cryptocurrency Tax Moves in the U.S. Explained

BeInCrypto –

The Internal Revenue Service in the United States is again playing good and bad cop with Americans. These ambiguous tax bills proposed by senators received mixed responses from the cryptocurrency community.

If they come into force, the two latest cryptocurrency tax bills can exempt some crypto categories from paying taxes. Still, the majority will become subject to new taxes.

Here is a breakdown of these latest cryptocurrency tax moves in the United States.

