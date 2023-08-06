Latest commitment moves LSU’s 2024 class into top 10, per On3

LSU added its 23rd commitment in the 2024 recruiting class last week when Jelani Watkins, a four-star receiver from Houston, pledged to the Tigers.

With that commitment, LSU’s class has snuck into the top-10 nationally, according to On3’s team rankings. Now, the Tigers’ haul currently ranks 10th in the country according to both On3 and 247Sports.

While a top-10 class is nothing to scoff at, LSU would like to be a little bit higher. Despite having a fairly full class already, this team still has the chance to rise some more with two of its top targets in five-star edge rusher Colin Simmons and four-star running back Caden Durham both set to announce their commitments on Thursday.

The high school teammates from Duncanville, Texas, only have one commonality in their list of finalists — LSU — and they’ll be committing on the same day.

If LSU lands both players, it will likely have a class that’s pushing closer to the top five.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire