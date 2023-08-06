Latest commitment moves LSU’s 2024 class into top 10, per On3

Tyler Nettuno
·1 min read

LSU added its 23rd commitment in the 2024 recruiting class last week when Jelani Watkins, a four-star receiver from Houston, pledged to the Tigers.

With that commitment, LSU’s class has snuck into the top-10 nationally, according to On3’s team rankings. Now, the Tigers’ haul currently ranks 10th in the country according to both On3 and 247Sports.

While a top-10 class is nothing to scoff at, LSU would like to be a little bit higher. Despite having a fairly full class already, this team still has the chance to rise some more with two of its top targets in five-star edge rusher Colin Simmons and four-star running back Caden Durham both set to announce their commitments on Thursday.

The high school teammates from Duncanville, Texas, only have one commonality in their list of finalists — LSU — and they’ll be committing on the same day.

If LSU lands both players, it will likely have a class that’s pushing closer to the top five.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire