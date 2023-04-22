Latest Colts’ 7-round mock draft goes in different direction

With the 2023 NFL draft quickly approaching, analysts are all doing their best work to predict how the big weekend will unfold, and that includes projecting how the Indianapolis Colts will go about their selections.

The Colts have done an admirable job keeping their information close to the vest when it comes to who they want to target—contrary to some national reports.

And while we know the Colts won’t draft solely based on need, there’s a slight blueprint to how we think their picks will go.

But in their latest seven-round mock draft (a feat within itself), CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso had the Colts going in a differnt direction.

Here’s a quick look and breakdown of how that mock draft went for Indy:

Round 1 | No. 4 overall

The Pick: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Round 2 | No. 35 overall

The Pick: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Round 3 | No. 79 overall (from WAS)

The Pick: S Jordan Battle, Alabama

Round 4 | No. 106 overall

The Pick: EDGE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

Round 5 | No. 138 overall

The Pick: S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State

Round 5 | No. 162 overall (from BUF)

The Pick: QB Tanner McKee, Stanford

Round 5 | No. 170 overall (from GB)

The Pick: RB Roschon Johnson, Texas

Projected trade with Packers

Round 5 | No. 176 overall (from DAL)

Round 7 | No. 221 overall

The Pick: RB Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

Round 7 | No. 236 overall (from TB)

The Pick: G Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina

Analysis

I wouldn’t blame fans for being upset if this is how the draft went. However, this is why mocks are done. It’s good to see a perspective that goes against consensus even if we disagree with the picks and process. But if this is how the draft would turn out for the Colts, there would be some major question marks.

By now, readers should know I would love the Anthony Richardson pick, especially without having to trade up.

Adding to the edge rusher position in the second round isn’t my favorite move, but we know the impact that can be had from a strong pass rush, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah is an excellent fit for Gus Bradley’s defense.

However, I don’t love the selections of both safeties. If it were just one, then it would be workable. Jordan Battle is a good player, but he doesn’t have a high ceiling and plays more as a strong safety. Ronnie Hickman is intriguing as a project free safety, but the Colts need more of a nickel option rather than adding another fringe roster player to the room.

The biggest gripe I have with this mock is the lack of a cornerback selection. The Colts cannot roll into the season with the current room they have. Even if they add a Rock Ya-Sin type in free agency, the depth is incredibly thin and would get exposed quickly.

The doubling-up at edge is fine in a sense considering Isaiah McGuire checks a lot of boxes for the Colts, but there’s no reason to take another quarterback on Day 3 after grabbing Richardson at No. 4 overall, especially since Tanner McKee has a limited ceiling.

The lack of offensive line presence in this draft would also bring out plenty of frustrations considering how big of a need it is. Meanwhile, the running back selections are both meh and might be viewed as wasted picks if they don’t make the roster after training camp, which would be possible given the current state of the room.

