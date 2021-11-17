After the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth preview No. 3 Oregon & No. 23 Utah's upcoming matchup on Happy Hour Social Live, presented by Dr Pepper
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In this week’s Pac-12 Happy Hour Social Live presented by Dr Pepper, Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth sit down to discuss Utah football moving up a spot to No. 23 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Ashley and Yogi then look ahead at what to expect when No. 3 Oregon and No. 24 Utah go head-to-head this Saturday (Nov. 20) in Salt Lake City. Finally, the duo chat about Washington football's leadership change.