After the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth preview No. 3 Oregon & No. 23 Utah's upcoming matchup on Happy Hour Social Live, presented by Dr Pepper

Associated Press

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte urged Texas fans on Tuesday not to “splinter or pull apart” but rather support first-year football coach Steve Sarkisian and the players during the program's worst losing streak in 65 years. "We know there are better days ahead, and I know y’all will continue to be the wind beneath our wings to help lead us there,” Del Conte wrote. Texas, which began the season ranked No 21, has lost five straight.