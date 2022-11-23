What latest College Football Playoff rankings mean for Alabama football bowl projections

Alabama football is ranked No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday.

Although the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) is all but eliminated from the four-team playoff, the ranking is worth noting for bowl-game purposes. More accurately, Tennessee's ranking is what's significant. The Vols (9-2, 5-2) fell to No. 10.

The reason the Vols' spot is worth tracking is because the highest-ranked SEC team according to the CFP rankings that is not in the four-team playoff is the team that will play in the Sugar Bowl.

Tennessee's playoff hopes were dashed last week in a 63-38 loss to South Carolina That gave the Vols a second loss, and a bad one at that. Alabama also has two losses, but both occurred on the last play. One of those losses was to Tennessee on a last-second field goal as time expired.

That made it worth following to see where the CFP committee ranked Tennessee and Alabama, which will face Auburn (5-6, 2-5) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide's head-to-head loss to the Vols seemed not to factor into the committee's ranking.

Alabama and Tennessee are both favored to win in the regular season finale, but if one were to lose, that would make next Tuesday's rankings also worth following on both accounts.

IRON BOWL:Could Cadillac Williams get Auburn job with win over Alabama football? Our experts discuss

JASE MCCLELLAN:Whatever Alabama football offense looks like in 2023, Jase McClellan needs to be big part of it

There's a possibility neither the Crimson Tide nor the Vols could play in the Sugar Bowl. That team could instead end up being LSU (9-2, 6-1), which was ranked No. 5. The Tigers will face No. 1 Georgia on Dec. 3 in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs will be the favorite, but if LSU pulls off the upset, it could very well be the first two-loss team to reach the CFP. It would be hard for the committee to leave out the SEC winner that would also have a victory over the No. 1 team.

Story continues

That would put Georgia and LSU in the playoff, leaving the Sugar Bowl open to the highest-ranked team between Alabama and Tennessee.

There's also one more, albeit unlikely, scenario that the Sugar Bowl could be left up to the Crimson Tide and Vols. If LSU loses by a colossal margin to Georgia in the conference title game, the Tigers will have three losses. Granted, that would be the result of having played one more game than Alabama, but the committee could surprise and put two-loss Alabama ahead of LSU.

As for the other bowls, rankings don't matter as much. That comes down to the individual bowls and the conferences having conversations and making those decisions.

The Orange Bowl is still probably the most likely destination for the Crimson Tide. A matchup against Clemson has been the popular projection for Alabama. The Cotton Bowl is also possible as an at-large team can make it. But it might be more unlikely the Crimson Tide is that team in the Cotton Bowl, considering Alabama played there a year ago in the semifinal game against Cincinnati.

The Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, is also a possibility, but that's likely the floor for the Crimson Tide.

At this point, Alabama took a step closer to the Sugar Bowl on Tuesday, but much still has to play out before that will be decided officially.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Bowl projections: What latest CFP rankings mean for Alabama football