Latest College Football Playoff rankings revealed. How far did Ohio State drop after loss to Michigan?

Ohio State fell short once again to Michigan, this time with a ton on the line. The Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings before they headed up to Ann Arbor, and the big question was how far OSU would drop in the CFP rankings and if there is still a chance at getting into the final four teams in the last playoff.

On Tuesday, those rankings were revealed and Ohio State dropped down to No. 6. Ahead of OSU was Georgia (1) at No. 1 still, followed by Michigan (2), Washington (3), Florida State (4) Oregon (5), Ohio State (6) Texas (7), Alabama (8), Missouri (9) and Penn State (10).

With where the Buckeyes are, it’s going to be awfully hard to get back into position to get back into the College Football Playoff picture, but there is a very slim path should several things break the right way.

There’s just one set of CFP rankings left, and those will be revealed on Sunday after the conference championship games take place over this weekend.

