The latest College Football Playoff rankings after Week 11
Last week, the College Football Playoff committee made a bold choice, ranking Michigan football above rival Michigan State after the Spartans lost to Purdue, despite the head-to-head result. With Michigan State back in the win column and a Wolverines win at Penn State, would that still hold? What about Ohio State’s lot at No. 4 behind Oregon, considering the Buckeyes just shellacked previously ranked Purdue?
The committee revealed their latest rankings on Tuesday evening, and we learned just how much Michigan football’s fate rests in its own hands, with games against Maryland and Ohio State left on the regular season docket.
Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-4)
Photo: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Cougars (9-1)
Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Utah Utes (7-3)
(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)
UTSA Roadrunners (10-0)
Joe Rondone-The Commercial Appeal
Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3)
Photo: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
NC State Wolfpack (7-3)
Photo: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
San Diego State Aztecs (9-1)
Photo: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2)
Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2)
Photo: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M Aggies (7-3)
Photo: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers (7-3)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
BYU Cougars (8-2)
Oklahoma Sooners (9-1)
Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey (8) and Brian Asamoah (24) bring down Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez (2) during Saturday’s game in Norman.
Ole Miss Rebels (8-2)
Photo: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Bears (8-2)
Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1)
Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1)
Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Michigan State Spartans (9-1)
Michigan State defensive end Drew Jordan (2), defensive end Jacub Panasiuk (96) celebrate after a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan Wolverines (9-1)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0)
(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1)
(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Oregon Ducks (9-1)
(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1)
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
