The Latest: Clay-court experts in action at French Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Spain's Pedro Martinez during their second round match on day four of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    1/4

    France Tennis French Open

    Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Spain's Pedro Martinez during their second round match on day four of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
  • United States Serena Williams plays a return to Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu during their second round match on day four of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    2/4

    APTOPIX France Tennis French Open

    United States Serena Williams plays a return to Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu during their second round match on day four of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • United States' John Isner serves to Serbia's Filip Krajinovic during their second round match on day four of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
    3/4

    France Tennis French Open

    United States' John Isner serves to Serbia's Filip Krajinovic during their second round match on day four of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Italy's Fabio Fognini reacts after winning a point as he plays France's Gregoire Barriere during their first round match at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    4/4

    France Tennis French Open

    Italy's Fabio Fognini reacts after winning a point as he plays France's Gregoire Barriere during their first round match at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Spain's Pedro Martinez during their second round match on day four of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
United States Serena Williams plays a return to Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu during their second round match on day four of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
United States' John Isner serves to Serbia's Filip Krajinovic during their second round match on day four of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Italy's Fabio Fognini reacts after winning a point as he plays France's Gregoire Barriere during their first round match at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

11 a.m.

The two players with the most wins on clay this season are in action at the French Open and bidding for a spot in the fourth round.

Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and Federico Delbonis have both won 18 matches on the surface this year. Tsitsipas has posted 35 wins overall this year and will take on big-serving John Isner in the late session.

The left-handed Delbonis will be trying to reach the fourth round at a major tournament for the first time against 27th-seeded Fabio Fognini.

Serena Williams will face Danielle Collins. Williams narrowly beat Collins in their only previous meeting at a tournament in Australia early this year. Williams is seeking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles titles.

Collins reached the French Open quarterfinals last September before losing to Sofia Kenin.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Slowing down? Federer says no as he advances at French Open

    He may be nearing 40, but Roger Federer isn't ready to show his age any time soon.

  • Sponsors hail Naomi Osaka's 'courage' on mental health

    A few years ago, a star athlete dropping out of a major tennis tournament over mental health issues might have been seen as a sign of weakness. Today, at least for Naomi Osaka's corporate sponsors, it is being hailed as refreshingly honest. Osaka, who also acknowledged suffering “long bouts of depression,” received criticism by some who say the media events are just “ part of the job. " But Nike, Sweetgreen and other sponsors put out statements in support of the 23-year-old star after she revealed her struggles.

  • No Olympics if no athletes come to Japan, says Tokyo 2020 president

    The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games cannot happen if no athletes can make it to Japan for the event, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said at a news briefing held on Friday. She said that the decision on whether to host the Games depended on rapidly changing factors such as the coronavirus situation, and that the committee would comply if other organisers were to decide to cancel the Games. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is scheduled to start on July 23.

  • City of Light's silent nights: Curfew cuts French Open crowd

    Between points, one man’s lonely voice left the press box to pierce the air at Court Philippe Chatrier as Rafael Nadal played Richard Gasquet under the lights in the City of Light to close the French Open’s second round. Welcome to the (mostly) silent nights of Roland Garros, which this year has joined Flushing Meadows and Melbourne Park in scheduling night sessions. Unlike the rowdy, raucous crowds at those Grand Slam counterparts, there are no spectators for these late matches at the French Open because of coronavirus restrictions and a strict 9 p.m. local curfew.

  • NBA playoffs: Sixers vs. Hawks series storylines and thoughts

    How will the Hawks challenge the Sixers? What adjustments are necessary if Joel Embiid is out? Here are our thoughts on the second-round matchup. By Noah Levick

  • French Open champion Nadal reaches 3rd round on empty court

    Defending French Open champ Rafael Nadal celebrated his 35th birthday with a victory at an empty Roland Garros.

  • Suns prove to be too much, overwhelm LeBron, Lakers to win Game 6, take series

    Phoenix never played like a young team unsure of itself in the spotlight, it was the better team all series.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Devin Booker, Suns roll over Lakers yet again to win series 4-2

    Both the Suns and the Nuggets closed out a playoff series on Thursday night.

  • Anthony Davis leaves Game 6 vs. Suns early after re-injuring groin

    Anthony Davis tried to return, but he didn't last long on Thursday night.

  • Boxing-'This is not a real fight for me': Mayweather sees little threat in Paul

    Floyd Mayweather's exhibition match against YouTube star-turned-amateur boxer Logan Paul on Sunday could amount to little more than an easy paycheck for the undefeated former world champion, who leveled a withering assessment of his opponent's odds on Thursday. "I'm fighting a YouTuber who thinks he's a real fighter and I'm getting crazy money for it," Mayweather told reporters at Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, adding he had already made $30 million in the leadup to the fight. Mayweather, who was world champion in five weight divisions, last came out of retirement in 2017, when he defeated mixed martial arts competitor Conor McGregor.

  • Tennis-Murray not yet ready to compete, skips Nottingham grasscourt event

    Three-times Grand Slam champion Murray has fallen to 123 in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries. Murray last played at the Rotterdam Open where he was beaten by Russian Andrey Rublev in early March before pulling out of the Miami Open later that month due to a groin injury.

  • 'This whole thing is surreal': The ingenuity of Logan Paul is paying off

    Say what you will about him, Logan Paul is not a stupid young man.

  • Formula 1 Azerbaijan betting preview: Is this Valtteri Bottas' week to win?

    Bottas was fast in 2018 and won the race in 2019.

  • What Brad Stevens must address to fix the Boston Celtics

    It’s up to Stevens to figure out how to maximize Brown and Tatum and build a roster to support them on their way to title contention.

  • Coach K announces retirement, Brad Stevens stays in NBA, TikTok beekeeper battle

    After 41 years at the helm, Duke head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski announced he will be stepping down after next season and assistant Jon Scheyer will take over. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde look at the legacy of one of the great coaches in the history of the sport. What can we expect from the Blue Devils under Scheyer? Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has been promoted to the President of Basketball Operations role with the team. Would the former Butler headman think about making the jump back to campus when he gets the itch to coach again? Dan also has a couple of stories from the humans vs the animal kingdom war you will not want to miss...

  • Knicks facing plenty of questions this offseason as the honeymoon won't last long

    The feel-good story of the year had a hard crash Wednesday, dumped by the surprising and mouthy Atlanta Hawks in five games. The expectations were raised headed into the series by the Knicks’ strong finish, but they were relatively exposed as an overachieving bunch.

  • NBA betting: Brooklyn Nets open as big favorites over Milwaukee Bucks in East semifinals

    One second-round matchup in the NBA Playoffs is set, and it has the potential to be one of the best series of the postseason.

  • The next stop for Danny Ainge's contributions to basketball should be the Hall of Fame

    What all the jokes about Danny Ainge's tenure with the Boston Celtics ignore is just how successful he was in his role as president of basketball operations.

  • Damon Jones talks LeBron James' game 6 mindset, Ty Lue's impact on the Clippers & Boston's coaching shakeup

    NBA vet & former Cleveland Cavaliers asst. coach Damon Jones joins Chris Haynes to talk about LeBron James' mindset as the Los Angeles Lakers forward faces elimination for the first time ever in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

  • NBA roundup: Trae Young, Hawks eliminate Knicks

    Trae Young continued his breakout postseason, scoring 18 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Atlanta Hawks eliminated the New York Knicks with a 103-89 win in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Hawks, who won the final three games by a combined 42 points to clinch their first series win since 2016, will face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals beginning Sunday. The 30-point game was the third of the series for Young, who averaged 29.2 points per game.