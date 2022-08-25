Latest update on Chris Godwin’s injury status

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just one more preseason game left before the real thing begins, and one of their most important players is still working his way back to full-contact participation in practice.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending injury in Week 15 last year, and has been working hard to get back to full strength for the 2022 season.

Godwin didn’t have to start training camp on the PUP list, and has slowly been working his way up from individual workouts to full-team drills, though still while donning a non-contact jersey.

After Thursday’s practice, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles updated Godwin’s progress as the team looks ahead to a Week 1 road trip to face the Dallas Cowboys.

“He got some good work in,” Bowles said. “He’s getting better. He’s getting his wind up, he’s getting his legs under him, but he’s getting better. Obviously no contact or anything but he’s getting better every week.”

It’s still unclear whether or not Godwin will be ready to return for the start of the regular season, but the fact that he’ll even be able to play at any point this season is a testament to his work ethic throughout the rehab process.

List

Is Kyle Trask really the future at QB for the Bucs?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire