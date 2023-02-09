Latest update on Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney’s ankle injury

The less-talked-about ankle injury for the Kansas City Chiefs might be the one to keep an eye on most moving forward.

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney claimed on opening night that he is “definitely playing” in Super Bowl LVII, yet on the first injury report of the week for Kansas City, he was the lone player who turned in a practice without full participation.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided an update on Toney’s ankle injury. He was asked what his level of optimism was for him being able to play in the Super Bowl. He still wasn’t ready to declare that Toney would play in the game.

“He did everything yesterday that was planned for him to do,” Reid said of Toney. “But he’s got more today. We’ll see. We’ll see how he does. He was spirited yesterday and running around like crazy. So, we’ll see how it works out today.”

This was Reid’s final media availability until after Super Bowl LVII, so he provided reporters with a general idea of the vibe of the team. Right now, there is some anxiousness with the most difficult practice of the week on deck for this afternoon.

“They’re obviously excited,” Reid said. “You get to today and it’s the hardest practice of the week. It’s not two-a-days or anything like that at training camp. But they have a good practice ahead of them. I know they look forward to getting through that. I think they start picking things up. It’s more, now it’s the game. They can kind of see the end of the tunnel of practice after all these practices that they’ve had leading up to this thing.”

How Toney handles what the coaches and training staff have in store for him in Thursday’s practice could have the biggest impact on his game status for Super Bowl LVII.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire