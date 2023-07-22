Latest update on Chiefs DT Chris Jones’ contract talks

The Kansas City Chiefs officially have a holdout situation on their hands with star defensive tackle Chris Jones.

According to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jones did not report to training camp with his veteran teammates. Veterans were able to begin reporting to training camp on Friday with their conditioning test set to take place on Saturday.

Schefter adds that the Chiefs and Jones’ camp remain far apart on a contract extension. That means the team could be in for a long holdout from Jones and it could be a costly one for the veteran. The new CBA requires a mandatory fine of $50,000 for each missed training camp practice session.

Chiefs’ All-Pro DT Chris Jones, who has been seeking a new deal this off-season, did not report with the rest of the team to training camp today, per source. The two sides remain “far apart” on a new deal for the Defensive Players of the Year finalist. pic.twitter.com/7doEzdxZcO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2023

Developing…

