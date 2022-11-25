Latest update on Chiefs’ chances of landing free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Kansas City Chiefs still have a shot at landing Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, but it might take some other teams fumbling in order for it to happen.

According to CBS Sports reporter Josina Anderson, Beckham Jr. will begin taking visits in early December. She says his first stop will be with the team that drafted him — the New York Giants. From there, he’ll take visits with the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. She also says that conversations with the Baltimore Ravens and the Chiefs are ongoing.

The Cowboys have been the most outwardly vocal team when it comes to landing Beckham Jr. in free agency. Jerry Jones has spoken about the wide receiver almost too much at this point. In this writer’s opinion, it’s coming off as desperation. That said, getting Beckham Jr. in the building is going to be the biggest challenge for everyone that isn’t his first stop.

Our last update in early November was from Beckham Jr. himself, who didn’t rule out the possibility of joining the Chiefs. The team’s recent performance against the Los Angeles Chargers on “Sunday Night Football” only seems to have helped their case.

15 n 87 tooo smoooth 🧈 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 21, 2022

Ultimately, the decision for Beckham Jr. will come down to how much money teams are offering. Where he ends up will likely depend on how quickly he’ll be cleared to return from the ACL injury suffered back in Super Bowl LVI. The teams that do get him in the building will have a chance to examine that injured knee firsthand and make an educated decision. At this point, it feels like a long shot.

