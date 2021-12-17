Latest update on Chargers TE Donald Parham following scary injury vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers released an update on the condition of TE Donald Parham.

Parham suffered a scary injury during the Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football.” After attempting to catch a throw in the back of the end zone on fourth down in the opening quarter of the game, Parham landed on his head and was motionless on the field. He was stretchered off and taken immediately to the hospital for further evaluation.

An outpouring of support and prayers from around the league came in for Parham as fans eagerly awaited word on his condition. Later in the game, Los Angeles released a statement saying that Parham was in stable condition while undergoing tests at UCLA Harbor Medical Center.

Now, they’ve released the latest update on Parham’s condition and the news is positive.

Update: Tight End Donald Parham Jr. stayed overnight at UCLA Harbor Medical Center for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion. He is resting comfortably, alert and will likely be discharged from the hospital later today. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 17, 2021

The fact that Parham is comfortable, alert and likely to be released from the hospital later today is the best possible outcome here.

