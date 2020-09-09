The Latest: LSU decides to allow fans at Tiger Stadium

LSU's Tiger Stadium before an NCAA football game between LSU and Northwestern State Saturday in Baton Rouge, La., Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Dennis)

LSU has decided to allow fans to occupy up to 25% of 102,000-seat Tiger Stadium for its home football opener against Mississippi State on Sept. 26.

LSU also said in its announcement on Wednesday that it would ban tailgate parties on its Baton Rouge campus and that all available tickets would go to either season ticket holders or students.

Tailgate parties across campus are a central part of the game-day experience at LSU. Now such gatherings will be forbidden unless they occur within the footprint of a limited number of permitted motor homes and are restricted to members of the traveling party in each recreational vehicle.

Other changes include expanding the perimeter around Tiger Stadium to allow for social distancing among fans entering the venue and a requirement that fans wear masks. Motorist access to campus on game day also will be restricted to those with parking passes.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the Oklahoma State athletic department to lay off 10 employees and put 66 in a furlough program as apart of a plan that will remove about $13 million from its budget.

The school made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday.

Athletic director Mike Holder said he and every head coach agreed to pay cuts.

The salary cuts range from 2.5% to 25%, with the department's highest paid employees taking the biggest cuts.

Holder said there may be further measures ahead, with the budget deficit estimated to be around $30 million.

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is out of the team's opening game in the Spanish league.

Willian Jose made the announcement on his Instagram account. He has been quarantined at home.

Real Sociedad says results came back negative for the rest of the players after the squad underwent tests on Tuesday. The club says other players who had tested positive have already rejoined the squad.

Real Sociedad plays at Real Valladolid on Sunday.

The Champions League draw on Oct. 1 has been moved from Athens to Nyon, Switzerland, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA will make the 32-team group draw at its headquarters with no club officials or spectators.

UEFA intended to stage the draw and the ceremony for its 2019-20 season awards at the new national library complex in Athens.

UEFA says after talks with Greek public authorities that such an event ''would violate public health restrictions and constraints regarding indoor events.''

Players who win UEFA's end-of-season awards could still attend the no-frills replacement event.

UEFA will make the 48-team Europa League draw on Oct. 2 in Nyon.

