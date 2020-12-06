The Latest: Miami's Howard gets 8th interception of the year

The Associated Press
·3 min read
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs back an onside kick for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The Latest: Miami's Howard gets 8th interception of the year

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs back an onside kick for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The Latest on Week 13 in the NFL (all times EST):

---

1:25 p.m.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has made his NFL-leading eighth interception of the season in the first quarter of their game against Cincinnati.

Howard has 20 interceptions since 2017, also the league high.

Miami's streak of at least one takeaway in 18 consecutive games is the longest in the league.

---

1:25 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette left a game for a second straight week to be evaluated for a possible concussion.

Arnette got hurt on the second play of the game when he lowered his helmet while tackling New York Jets running back Frank Gore. The Raiders say Arnette is being evaluated for a possible concussion. Arnette left last week's game at Atlanta with a concussion, but returned to practice during the week.

Gore also left after the hit. He went to the medical tent before heading to the locker room and is being evaluated for a concussion.

Jets right guard Greg Van Roten is also questionable to return with a foot injury.

---

1:10 p.m.

The Minnesota Vikings had a big setback before their game against Jacksonville. All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks was ruled out with a calf injury he aggravated during warmups.

Kendricks had been limited in practice all week, but did not have an injury designation for the game. He was on the active list that's submitted about 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Todd Davis started in his place at middle linebacker. The Jaguars, who were 10-point underdogs in the game, took the first possession with a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

- Dave Campbell reporting from Minneapolis

---

1:05 p.m.

Tua Tagovailoa started at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins against Cincinnati after missing last week's game because of a sore thumb on his throwing hand.

Miami's top draft pick is 3-1 as a starter, but he was benched in the fourth quarter of his most recent game, a loss at Denver two weeks ago.

---

12:30 p.m.

The former NFL wide receiver also known as Ochocinco is in Nashville and apparently a big fan of Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Chad Johnson wore Brown's No. 11 jersey to Tennessee's game with the Browns on Sunday, and the second-year receiver signed the jersey for Johnson before the game. Brown shared on social media Friday that he was fined $7,000 for tossing a ball into the stands last week after scoring a touchdown off an onside kick.

Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowl receiver known for his TD celebrations during his 11 seasons in the NFL, noticed.

He wrote to Brown's post to throw the ball to him Sunday during the Browns-Titans game and he'd take care of the fine. Johnson repeated that message after getting his Brown jersey signed. He wrote on Twitter that Brown is throwing him the football in the stands after scoring against the Browns.

''I'm paying the fine,'' Johnson wrote.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Latest Stories

  • Texas prep player faces assault charge, team out of playoffs

    A Texas high school football player who ran onto the field and blindsided a referee who had ejected him from a game was charged with assault Friday and his team has been taken out of the playoffs. Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School appeared in municipal court after being charged with class A assault, a misdemeanor, according to court administrator Maribel Velasquez. A judge set a $10,000 bond for the 18-year-old Duron, who remained jailed Friday afternoon.

  • Report: Cristie Kerr and caddie taken to hospital after golf cart accident

    Cristie Kerr and her caddie were injured in a "serious" golf cart accident on Friday morning at the Volunteers of America Classic.

  • Jim Harbaugh eyes a potential NFL return

    Before becoming the head coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh’s career consisted of four years, and only four years, at each stop on the coaching trail. Four years with the Raiders as an assistant. Four years at the University of San Diego as head coach. Four years at Stanford. Four years with the 49ers. At Michigan, [more]

  • Richard Sherman says he’s not likely to return to the 49ers in 2021

    San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman is set to become a free agent in March, and he thinks he’s unlikely to return to the 49ers. Sherman said he would like to stay but thinks the numbers probably won’t work out with the 49ers, who will have a lot of free agents who will need to either [more]

  • Doc Rivers says he specifically told Sixers front office not to sign his son Austin

    The Sixers did trade for their coach's son-in-law, though.

  • Spence beats Garcia, keeps titles in 1st fight since crash

    Errol Spence Jr. skipped a tune-up in his first fight since a car crash that almost derailed his promising career. Spence defended his WBC and IBF welterweight championships, looking sharp in a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia on Saturday night by controlling the pace almost from the start in another defense on his home turf. Judges Steve Weisfeld and Barry Lindenman scored it 116-112, with Tim Cheatham giving Spence a decided 117-111 edge at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL team that has adopted the 2012 U.S. Olympian and rising star.

  • Jadeveon Clowney out for season

    Just before the start of the season, multiple teams were trying to acquire defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and when the Titans signed him, it was viewed as a very big move. It hasn’t worked out that way. Clowney has had a disappointing season and is now done for the year after knee surgery, Ian Rapoport [more]

  • Arizona high school whips out preposterous trick play in final game of the season

    The "Dipsy Do for 2" had the entire defense fooled.

  • Big Ten football misery index: Ohio State worried about test results in December? Huh?

    Big Ten football might be better off with Ohio State missing the Big Ten title game, if its game against Michigan State tells us anything.

  • Report: Pittsburgh Steelers-Washington Football Team won’t air nationally on FOX

    Where will you have to be to get the Steelers-Washington game on a FOX affiliate?

  • Seahawks try out two quarterbacks and a former quarterback

    The Seahawks have two quarterbacks on the active roster and one on the practice squad. They could be looking for a quarantine quarterback. On Saturday, Seattle tried out J.T. Barrett (pictured), Alex McGough, and Tyree Jackson. Although Jackson is listed as a tight end, he entered the league as a curiously-hyped quarterback who went undrafted [more]

  • Tom Brady has heartfelt message for LeGarrette Blount after RB announces retirement

    Tom Brady responded to former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount's retirement announcement with a thoughtful message.

  • Dana White says Yoel Romero is the first of about 60 UFC fighter cuts coming by year’s end

    UFC president Dana White, following Saturday's UFC Vegas 16 in Las Vegas, explained the recent decision to cut top five ranked middleweight Yoel Romero loose from the roster. "Yoel has lost four of his last five. He’s 44 years old," White said. That wasn't the biggest news related to Romero, however, as White indicated that the multiple-time title challenger was just the first of numerous cuts coming by year's end. "It’s not just Yoel. We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. We’re probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year," White said. "Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks." White acknowledged that, while the cuts are necessary to pare down the roster, the UFC is still having one of its best years ever. And this in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. At the UFC Vegas 16 press conference, White also discussed some of the stellar performances of the night and also discussed at length the increasing instances of bouts being canceled because of COVID-19. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Jordan Leavitt’s knockout slam earns UFC Vegas 16 performance bonus

  • WATCH: Ed Orgeron after 55-17 loss to Alabama

    Watch Ed Orgeron's press conference after Alabama's 55-17 victory over LSU. RelatedGame MVPs from Alabama's win over LSU Post Game Stats: Alabama 55, LSU 17 Saban after 55-17 route over ...

  • Pros and cons of Yankees adding free agent Kyle Schwarber to 2021 roster

    It was a surprise to see the Cubs non-tender Kyle Schwarber just last week, as the 27-year-old lefty outfielder hit the free agent market. Could it be a pleasant surprise for the Yankees, though?

  • Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger questionable vs Washington

    The Steelers game status report is nothing but bad news for Pittsburgh.

  • 6 college coaches the Jets could consider if Adam Gase is fired

    Jets Wire takes a look at five college coaches worth vetting if Adam Gase is fired this offseason.

  • Caeleb Dressel eyes 20-second barrier in controversial swimsuit

    Caeleb Dressel could become the first swimmer to break 20 seconds in the 50m freestyle (short course), wearing a now-banned swimsuit.

  • Jones bolsters Heisman case; No. 1 Alabama beats LSU 55-17

    If Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and receiver DeVonta Smith wind up as Heisman Trophy finalists, they can thank one another. Jones and Smith connected eight times for 231 yards and three touchdowns, including two scoring passes longer that 60 yards, and No. 1 Alabama rolled to a 55-17 victory over LSU on Saturday night to clinch the SEC West and lock in a date with No. 6 Florida in the conference title game.

  • Michigan football pessimistic about playing Ohio State game as COVID-19 details emerge

    Michigan Wolverines scheduled to play Ohio State football on Dec. 12. But with more COVID-19 cases expected, there's pessimism the game will happen.