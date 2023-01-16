Latest CBS Sports’ 2023 NFL mock draft send Vikings Alabama DB

Defense is likely going to be a priority for many when it comes to the NFL draft for the Minnesota Vikings and rightfully so. They finished 31st in total defense and 26th in points allowed.

One of the areas that they will be addressing in some capacity is slot cornerback. Chandon Sullivan is a free agent and he wasn’t good enough to bring back.

In his latest mock draft, CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson has the Vikings addressing that position with Alabama cornerback/safety Brian Branch. Here is what Wilson had to say about the Crimson Tide defender.

“Branch isn’t the first name you hear about when the conversation turns to Alabama’s defense, but maybe he should be. He’s a sure tackler, can blitz off the edge, and is solid in coverage, and if Nick Saban trusts him, that’s all you need to know about his NFL prospects.”

It would be a tough sell for Vikings fans to accept them taking a player that is likely going to play safety long-term, but his ability in the slot would definitely help the Vikings both now and long-term.

