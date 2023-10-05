Latest CBS mock draft has Malik Nabers joining Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase in Cincinnati with top 10 pick

Malik Nabers is quickly asserting himself as one of the top receivers in college football this season.

The LSU star entered the year with high expectations, and he’s lived up to them. Through five games, he has 625 yards and five touchdowns on 40 catches, and he could find himself as one of the first receivers off the board in next spring’s 2024 NFL draft.

In the latest mock draft from CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso, Nabers is a projected top 10 pick as the second receiver taken behind Marvin Harrison Jr., and he joins a familiar crowd on a Cincinnati Bengals team that also includes former LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

I doubt the Bengals ultimately pick this high. If they do, they could be in the market for another wideout to complement Ja’Marr Chase with Tee Higgins bound for free agency.

Nabers led the SEC in receptions last season, and he’s on pace for another statistically phenomenal season despite splitting targets with Brian Thomas Jr., who is having a breakout campaign of his own.

