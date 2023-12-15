Advertisement

The latest buzz surrounding quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola

Social media continues to buzz surrounding an upcoming visit by one of the top recruits in the class of 2024. Quarterback Dylan Raiola will be making a visit to Lincoln this weekend.

Raiola is ranked as the top quarterback recruit by most major recruiting services. The legacy recruit committed to the Bulldogs back in May after initially committing to Ohio State.

This past season, he led Buford (Ga.) High School to an 11-2 record. He would throw for 2,819 yards while completing 63.6% of his passes. Raiola would also throw for 34 touchdowns and only one interception.

His father, Dominic Raiola, played at Nebraska from 1998 to 2000 and was a Consensus All-American. He was also the first winner of the Rimington Trophy winner.

