The latest buzz surrounding quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola

Social media continues to buzz surrounding an upcoming visit by one of the top recruits in the class of 2024. Quarterback Dylan Raiola will be making a visit to Lincoln this weekend.

Raiola is ranked as the top quarterback recruit by most major recruiting services. The legacy recruit committed to the Bulldogs back in May after initially committing to Ohio State.

This past season, he led Buford (Ga.) High School to an 11-2 record. He would throw for 2,819 yards while completing 63.6% of his passes. Raiola would also throw for 34 touchdowns and only one interception.

His father, Dominic Raiola, played at Nebraska from 1998 to 2000 and was a Consensus All-American. He was also the first winner of the Rimington Trophy winner.

Latest on the QB portal shakeups from College Football Live w/⁦@kelseyriggs⁩. Aidan Chiles picks Michigan State. Another tea leaf points to Dylan Raiola at Nebraska and Drew Pyne’s circuitous route back to Notre Dame for his degree. pic.twitter.com/vsqr6wmzsk — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 14, 2023

.@Steven_sipple really thought that Nebraska could’ve brought BOTH Kyle McCord and Dylan Raiola in.@Coach_BillBusch emphasizes that the timing of it all had a big impact on McCord’s decision. Hour sponsored by @GanaInc.#EarlyBreak pic.twitter.com/NiNp6SosEt — 93.7 The Ticket (@937TheTicket) December 14, 2023

At 8 pm ET, we explore the possibility of 5-star QB recruit Dylan Raiola flipping from Georgia to Nebraska.@Sean_Callahan on Raiola and what it means for Nebraska’s recruitment of Kyle McCord. Plus, the great @ChrisVannini helps us pick bowl games.https://t.co/KhfOcByFto pic.twitter.com/aIAp7nI3Qk — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) December 12, 2023

Sources: Nebraska coaches have communicated with in-state QB commitment Daniel Kaelin that they are again in contention for a commitment from Top 10 recruit Dylan Raiola, who is committed to UGA. Nebraska coaches have made clear that they still would honor Kaelin’s commitment. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 12, 2023

Dylan Raiola has been to Lincoln plenty over the past 2 1/2 years. But this weekend is different. The stakes have been elevated considerably. On Matt Rhule’s big swing. ⤵️https://t.co/EWda07mEUY — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) December 14, 2023

Big news here as Nebraska backed off with five-star Dylan Raiola possibly flipping to the Huskers. Big news for @TheJuiceOnline here. https://t.co/GVMDFj2lDj — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) December 15, 2023

How could Dylan Raiola affect the spring season?@michaelbruntz and @ralulla talk about this topic today on Hurrdat Sports Radio.#Huskers | #GBR pic.twitter.com/pmxr9l32zM — Hurrdat Sports (@HurrdatSports) December 14, 2023

