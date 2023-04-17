Latest buzz regarding top LSU target Colin Simmons

LSU has the makings of another strong recruiting class in 2024, but if coach Brian Kelly wants this group to go from good to great, he will likely need to land a player like Colin Simmons.

The five-star edge rusher is one of the best players in the country, ranking in the top five nationally according to both the 247Sports composite and the On3 industry rankings.

The Tigers hold one Crystal Ball prediction for Simmons, which was placed back in July, but they’re not the only school vying for his services. LSU is viewed as the leader alongside the Longhorns for the Duncanville (Tex.) prospect, but others are entering the mix.

Florida recently hosted Simmons for an unofficial visit and is expected to land an official visit in addition to LSU and Texas. Georgia and Alabama also remain factors, according to On3’s Chad Simmons.

Landing Simmons would provide a huge boost for LSU’s class, but as one of the elite prospects in the 2024 class, there will certainly be a lot of competition to sign him.

