Latest buzz on Jets trade target Aaron Rodgers: QB addresses rumors surrounding him

Aaron Rodgers / Jeff Hanisch - USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have interest in trading for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...

Feb. 1, 9:57 a.m.

Rodgers addressed the rumors swirling around him during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, saying he hasn't yet decided whether he'll return to play next season.

"It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting," Rodgers said about his potential future in Green Bay.

"I’m not a part of those conversations right now," Rodgers added. "When I make up my mind one way or the other, you guys and the Packers and everyone else will know at some point.”

Rodgers also praised new Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett, who was Rodgers' OC with the Packers from 2019 to 2021.

"Love Hack. Hack is my guy. Love him and Megan and the kids," Rodgers said. "They’re really special to me. We really bonded when he was in Green Bay. He made it fun. He made the room fun. He made the weeks fun."

Jan. 29, 10:47 a.m.

Green Bay “prefers to move on” from Rodgers, who is “well aware of the Packers’ feeling on the situation,” reports Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter cites financial implications, the overall state of the franchise, and the feelings between the team and Rodgers as reasons they want to move on.

Jan. 26, 5:53 p.m.

SNY's Connor Hughes reported that the Jets hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new OC gives the team "a direct line" to Rodgers.

Hackett was Rodgers' OC with the Packers from 2019 to 2021, which included years where Rodgers won back-to-back MVP awards.

Wrote Hughes:

You think the 43-year-old Hackett turned down collecting millions while sunning himself on the beach to deal with the pressure of being an offensive coordinator for a team under a playoff mandate with the only quarterbacking assurances being a veteran-to-be-named-later?

Hell no.

And he’s not signing on for Ryan Tannehill or Jimmy Garoppolo, either. The only way Hackett risks further damage to his reputation if he knows a guy he can win with is on the way. Sure, that player could be the Raiders’ Derek Carr. But Carr is a consolation prize.