Latest buzz on Giants free agent Saquon Barkley: Eagles have interest

The Giants did not use the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley, allowing him to hit free agency.

Here is the latest buzz on the running back...

March 7, 10:59 a.m.

For Giants fans, seeing Barkley in another NFC East team's uniform would be a nightmare, but it sounds like there's a real possibility that Barkley stays in the division.

According to multiple reports, the Eagles have shown interest in signing the Penn State product, though it would be a departure from the way the team typically operates.

Under general manager Howie Roseman, the Eagles usually do not break the bank for running backs. In fact, the only notable lucrative multi-year contract the Eagles have dished out to a running back in recent memory was to DeMarco Murray in 2015, when Chip Kelly had control of roster decisions.

But with D'Andre Swift also a free agent, the Eagles have a vacancy at running back, and adding an explosive piece like Barkley could re-ignite an offense that went stale over the final weeks of the 2023 season.