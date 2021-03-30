Latest buzz on Francisco Lindor's extension talks with Mets: Steve Cohen says it takes 'two to tango'

Francisco Lindor gets set to make a throw in spring training 2021 close crop

Mets SS Francisco Lindor has set Opening Day as the team's deadline to work out a contract extension.

Here is the latest..

March 30, 12:52 p.m.



Mets owner Steve Cohen took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the ongoing negotiations with Lindor.



Replying to a fan who said he didn't want to be teased, Cohen said:

"There (is) no teasing going on. I have made a great offer. It does take two to tango."





Cohen later tweeted:

"Lindor is a heckuva player and a great guy. I hope he decides to sign."



March 30, 10:19 a.m.



Chances of the Mets and Lindor agreeing to an extension were considered by those involved to be "iffy" as of Monday night, reports SNY's Andy Martino.





However, while there is currently pessimism, there is also brainstorming going on for solutions.

Mets owner Steve Cohen tweeted on Monday night that the sides had two days to agree on a deal, seemingly suggesting that the Mets and Lindor's camp would not negotiate beyond March 31 (the Mets' first game of the season is scheduled to start at 7:09 p.m. on April 1).



March 29, 10:34 p.m.





Shortly after SNY's Andy Martino reported that the Mets offered the shortstop a $325 million deal over 10 years, Lindor, it was reported by Tim Healey of Newsday that Lindor had countered by asking for a 12-year deal worth $385 million.

What Lindor is looking for would be the second-richest contract in baseball history, behind only Mike Trout's $426 million deal over 12 seasons, and would beat Mookie Betts' deal by $20 million.

The Mets' offer would be tied for the fifth-richest, behind Bryce Harper and Fernando Tatis Jr., and tied with Giancarlo Stanton.



Lindor's counteroffer would save the Mets roughly $416,666 per year when it comes to average annual value.

March 29, 3:14 p.m.





The Mets have engaged in serious negotiations with Francisco Lindor's representatives and have offered more than $300 million, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

However, the two sides are not close to an agreement.

March 28, 3:58 p.m.



With just five days until Opening Day, Mets owner Steve Cohen and Lindor went out to dinner on Saturday night to presumably talk shop about a potential extension.





Cohen confirmed the dinner via Twitter, saying that Lindor ordered chicken parm and he didn't like the ravioli he got

This is a good sign that some momentum is building toward a deal in the coming days with Lindor and Cohen face-to-face. As SNY’s Andy Martino has reported, the Mets are willing to go to $300 million in a new contract for the All-Star shortstop.



Mets manager Luis Rojas spoke about the dinner, mentioning he knew it was going on, but hasn't heard the details of their meeting.



"I knew they were going to have dinner, not from Francisco, not from Steve Cohen, but I knew they were going to meet for dinner, nothing more than that," Rojas said. "And I don't know any of the conversations that happened during dinner, or anything. I just knew they were going to go, and I know they went. I knew before and I knew after. But nothing as far as details."



March 26, 7:56 p.m.

Steve Cohen is never afraid to go to Twitter to ask the biggest of questions, and this time, it was about Lindor.

"What do you think Lindor would accept? I'm going to crowd source the answer," Cohen tweeted on Friday.

Cohen later said that a deal isn't imminent, but fans were quick to respond, of course. It's. a pressing topic and that Opening Day deadline is still there.

March 19, 10:29 a.m.

In his latest piece, SNY's Andy Martino discussed where things stand with Lindor and Michael Conforto contract negotiations with the Mets.

The Mets gave their first offer to Lindor, which was slightly less than $300 million. Lindor’s representatives countered that price with their own, one that was way over that number.

While both sides will have to find some common ground, New York is willing to go over that $300 million mark. If Lindor wants money like Fernando Tatis Jr.’s $340 million, that’s when things could get tricky.