Latest update on Bucs WR Chris Godwin’s return from knee injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost one of their most important players when Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 15 last season.

Godwin has been hard at work recovering from surgery, working his way up to participating in team drills during recent practices, but with a non-contact jersey.

After the Bucs’ 27-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Saturday night’s preseason finale, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was asked about Godwin’s progress as he works his way back to full strength.

Bowles didn’t give an exact timetable for Godwin’s return, but is clearly pleased with the progress he’s made (via The Athletic’s Greg Auman):

Bowles on Chris Godwin's continuing progress: "He's been working out every day. He's one of the hardest workers on the team. It's going to be hard to try to hold him back if he's healthy." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 28, 2022

Godwin is a crucial part of Tampa Bay’s offense, and one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets. It still seems like there might be an outside chance Godwin could return in time for Week 1, which would be a huge boost for the Bucs.

