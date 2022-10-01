Latest update on Bryce Young’s injury

Saban says postgame it’s a sprained shoulder for Bryce Young. https://t.co/vuemrrjmR9 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 1, 2022

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young left Saturday’s game against Arkansas due to injury, and did not return.

After the game, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said Young sustained a sprained right (throwing) shoulder (via ESPN’s Pete Thamel).

Young suffered the injury in the second quarter, going down awkwardly as he tried to throw the ball away near the sideline at the end of a play. He remained in the game for another play, but left in obvious pain after throwing another pass.

It remains to be seen how long the defending Heisman Trophy winner will be out, but this will obviously be one of the bigger developments to follow in college football in the coming weeks.

